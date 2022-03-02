DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $37.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 189.06% from the company’s previous close.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of DMTK opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $380.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after acquiring an additional 818,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,961 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DermTech by 4,558.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 610,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

