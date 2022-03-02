Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $31.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.