Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $13.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.

PLYA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 355,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after buying an additional 1,594,891 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $6,384,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

