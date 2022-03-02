Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $35.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $466,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,859 shares of company stock worth $1,916,968. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.