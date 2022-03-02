Devery (EVE) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $74,080.49 and $5,532.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

