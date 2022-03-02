Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HZNOF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of HZNOF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

