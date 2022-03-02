Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells $98,500.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.76 and a 12-month high of $234.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
