Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells $98,500.00 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.76 and a 12-month high of $234.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.