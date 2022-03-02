Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend payment by 67.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $17.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

FANG opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.47.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

