Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DSX. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

DSX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,632. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $444.86 million, a PE ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 676,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 511,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 305,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.