Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 381,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 577,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
