Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 381,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 577,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

