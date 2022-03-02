Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to post sales of $89.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. Digi International posted sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $367.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,196. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.85 million, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digi International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Digi International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

