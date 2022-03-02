Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 488,762 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 488,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.26% of Vermilion Energy worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VET opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

