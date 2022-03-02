Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $20.78 Million Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 208,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.24% of Teekay Tankers worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.30.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

