Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,304 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of PAR Technology worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 25.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 933,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,389,000 after purchasing an additional 189,187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PAR Technology by 14.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $7,074,000.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

