Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.83% of Nabors Industries worth $22,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 131.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 68,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $135.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.12.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBR. Citigroup upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

