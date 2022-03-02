DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRTT. National Bankshares cut their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

