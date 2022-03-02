Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 649 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334,466 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,876 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,563,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,524,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 193,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,668. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.