Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys New Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after buying an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,158,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $117.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,180. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.02 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

