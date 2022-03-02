Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 1,000 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Medpace comprises about 1.2% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medpace by 602.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.19, for a total value of $5,095,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,116 shares of company stock valued at $59,966,492 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of MEDP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.60. 4,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,774. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average of $192.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

