DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.11 and last traded at $112.92. Approximately 39,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,291,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.28, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.16.
In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.