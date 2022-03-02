Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.82. 174,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,878. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

