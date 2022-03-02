Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,054,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,041,000 after buying an additional 77,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

