Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 471.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,143 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,884. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

