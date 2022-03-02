Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $8.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.25. The stock had a trading volume of 668,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.62.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

