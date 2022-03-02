Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.54.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $432.21 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

