Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.54.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $432.21 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
