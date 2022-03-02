Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $500.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.19.

NYSE DPZ opened at $432.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

