Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.70. Domo has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

