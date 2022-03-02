Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. 24,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

