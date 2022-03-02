Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,263 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $24,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Donaldson by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 226,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 355.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,226 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

