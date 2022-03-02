Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,714. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Donaldson by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

