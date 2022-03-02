Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.660-$2.760 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.66-2.76 EPS.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 6,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 336.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

