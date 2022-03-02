Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-15% yr/yr to $3.16-3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.660-$2.760 EPS.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,673,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Donaldson by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

