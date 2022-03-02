Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,007,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 509,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,926,000 after purchasing an additional 308,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

