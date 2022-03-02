Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 7.80 and last traded at 7.69. Approximately 1,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 603,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.18.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is 8.45.
About Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG)
Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.
