Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 7.80 and last traded at 7.69. Approximately 1,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 603,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.18.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

