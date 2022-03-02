DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Update

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 258.9% from the January 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

XPOA stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. DPCM Capital has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in DPCM Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

