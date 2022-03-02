Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,630 shares of company stock worth $1,568,670 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,891,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

