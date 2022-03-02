Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 29.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $2,383,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 428.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

