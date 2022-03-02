Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,710 ($22.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.82) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.78).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,172 ($15.73) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,153 ($15.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,319.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,342.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

In other news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.68) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($31,369.92).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

