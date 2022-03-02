Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Trading Down 3.3%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 20,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.
In other Duos Technologies Group news, major shareholder Norman H. Pessin acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
