DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NYSE:DD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,007. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

