Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Given New €42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dürr (OTC:DUERF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($49.44) to €42.00 ($47.19) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DUERF. Nord/LB upgraded Dürr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dürr from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Dürr stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04. Dürr has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

