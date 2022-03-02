Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 467,492 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $7,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $7,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

