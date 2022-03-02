eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.95 billion.eBay also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.