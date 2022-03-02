Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.
Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
