Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

