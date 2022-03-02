Efinity (EFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.59 or 0.06632295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,222.71 or 0.99605713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

