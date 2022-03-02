Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, Citigroup cut Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Eisai has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

