Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $201.00

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.00 and last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

