Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $201.00

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.00 and last traded at $201.00, with a volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.78.
About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.