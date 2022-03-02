Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

EGO opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

