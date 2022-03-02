Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $948.50

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 948.50 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 964 ($12.93), with a volume of 48150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952.50 ($12.78).

ECM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.94) to GBX 1,230 ($16.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.35) to GBX 1,100 ($14.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,477 ($19.82) to GBX 1,419 ($19.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,450 ($19.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.05) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($17.97).

The company has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

