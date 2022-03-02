Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ELMD opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.65.
